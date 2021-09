ADVERTISEMENT

Carol J. Hoffman (68) of Waterford Pike, Brookville PA passed away on Tuesday, August 31st, 2021 at the Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois, PA. She was born on September 2nd, 1952 in Brookville, PA the daughter of Gilbert L. Burr and Emma C, Sarvey Burr Burkett who preceded her in her passing. On September 2nd, 1971 Carol married the love […]

