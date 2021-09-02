ADVERTISEMENT

INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – District Attorney Bob Manzi announced charges have been filed Drug Delivery resulting in Death case related to a 2019 fatality. On Wednesday, District Attorney Bob Manzi announced charges have been filed against Andrew Rankin, 33 of Ernest, Pennsylvania, for delivery of controlled substances that caused the death of an Indiana County man in 2019. The […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/area-man-facing-drug-delivery-death-charges/