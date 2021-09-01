The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting area drivers that road work on Wykoff Run Road (Route 2001) in Cameron County has been completed.

The end of this work means that the daylight detour that’s been in place since mid-August has been lifted.

Wet weather had slowed work progress, extending the closure and detour more than a week. With work now finished, PennDOT has removed the 40-mile detour that used Quehanna Highway, Route 555 and Route 120.

Since Aug. 16, crews have been placing a double seal coat along the entire 10-mile stretch of Wykoff Run Road. The sealcoat will provide a protective coating to the asphalt pavement—extending its life and improving ride quality for drivers.

Closing the road during this work enhanced safety for maintenance workers and should yield better results.

PennDOT thanks area drivers for their patience during this closure and reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties at www.PennDOT.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL