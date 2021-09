ADVERTISEMENT

Samuel Frederick Trunzo, 89, of Marion Center, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, August 30, 2021. He was born April 24, 1932 in Sagamore to the late Ralph and Mary (Pellegrino) Trunzo. He was a graduate of Shannock Valley High School. He also served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He […]

