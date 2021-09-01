ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – A Penfield man accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl pleaded guilty to lesser charges Monday in Clearfield County Court.

Originally, Larry Eugene Weaver Jr., 29, of Penfield was charged by state police in September of 2020 with felony aggravated indecent assault and misdemeanor corruption of minors for his actions at a Huston Township residence in May or June 2020.

He pleaded guilty before Judge Paul Cherry to the corruption charge and was sentenced to nine months to five years in state prison on Monday.

It was noted by the defense that he had undergone an assessment and was determined not to be a sexually-violent predator. He will still have to register with law enforcement under Megan’s Law.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim told investigators she met Weaver through a mutual friend. He was 28 years old at the time, and she told him she was only 15 years old.

One night they were talking when he reportedly unzipped her hoodie and touched her breast inappropriately, leaving a mark.

When Weaver was interviewed by troopers, he admitted to having a relationship with the victim that lasted only a few weeks. He admitted to touching her and added that he had also touched her private area.

At first, he claimed he didn’t know how old she was, but after confronted with various social media messages between the two, he admitted he “was being dumb.”

Weaver also admitted to sending her naked photos of himself and stated she had sent photos to him as well, but he did not save any of them.