ADVERTISEMENT
State police at DuBois
- State police received a report of theft by deception that occurred between May 1 and Aug. 26 on Chestnut Grove Highway in Bloom Township. In commission of the crime, a suspect was hired in March of 2020 and paid to complete construction work at the victim’s Grampian residence. Further, the suspect was paid $3,360.74 and never completed the work.
State police at Punxsutawney
- State police reported a drug-related DUI occurred Aug. 30 in the area of West Mahoning and Sycamore streets in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County. During a traffic stop in the Uni-Mart parking lot, a 39-year-old Mahaffey man was found to have active arrest warrants in Clearfield County, and he appeared to be under the influence and in possession of a controlled substance. His passenger, a 24-year-old Mahaffey woman, also had active warrants in Jefferson County. Both were taken into custody and put in respective county jails. Charges are currently pending.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of disorderly conduct Aug. 30 at the Clearfield Junior-Senior High School. As a result, a 15-year-old female student was arrested for an incident at school.
Sandy Township
- On Aug. 29, police received a report from Pilot employees that there was a suspicious male attempting to collect money from customers, and he was carrying a sign stating he wanted to go to Colorado through Chicago. Officers located the male and had him leave the property without incident.
- On Aug. 29, police were contacted by a 55-year-old DuBois woman who reported that while driving down Maple Avenue near Oklahoma Salem Road, a pick-up truck pulled out in front of her, hitting her vehicle. Afterwards, she said the driver failed to stop. There wasn’t any damage to her vehicle and no injuries were reported.
- Police reported a false alarm at ABCS on Aug. 30.
- Police reported that a tractor-trailer backed into another truck at Danone on Aug. 30. Moderate damage and no injuries occurred.
- Police responded to a 911 hang-up call on Spafford Road on Aug. 30. The call was accidental.
- Police were called to a reported assault at Pilot on Aug. 30. Upon arrival, contact was made with a woman who stated her traveling companion hit her on the arm. Upon speaking with the truck driver, he denied anything physical occurred, and claimed the woman called because she didn’t like that all he wanted to do was play with his X-Box on his day off. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- On Aug. 30, police were contacted by DuBois Mall Security, which reported finding a black lab in the mall parking lot. Upon officers’ arrival, the dog had been returned to its owner.
- Police received a report of two suspicious vehicles in the Wasson School parking lot Aug. 30. Officers found the vehicles and determined it not to be any nefarious activity.