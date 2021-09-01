Summer is winding down, but there are plenty of events ahead throughout the month of September. Here is a list of what we found.
Sept. 3
Corner Concert Series with Scott McCracken at Lower Witmer Park, Clearfield More information
Sept. 5
Pre-Fireworks Bingo at Curwensville Lake to benefit Clearfield Co. Cancer Support Group- 5 p.m. at Curwensville Lake, Pavillion. 5 Learn more
Sept. 11
Snakefest Music Festival- Noon at the Morris Twp. Recreation Area, Morrisdale Learn more
Bilger’s Rocks Flea Market & Craft Show- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bilger’s Rocks, Grampian Learn more
NEVER FORGET 9/11 Ceremony- 2 p.m. at the Moshannon Valley Veterans Memorial Wall, Philipsburg Learn more
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony- 8:45 a.m. at Lower Witmer Park, Clearfield Learn more
9/11 Bike Auto & Jeep Ride in- – 8:30 a.m. at the Houtzdale Legion Learn more
Grapes & Hops Tour- 5 p.m. in downtown DuBois Learn more
Sept. 12
Clearfield Elks’ High Country Arts & Crafts Fair- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds Learn more
12th Annual Walk for Suicide Prevention & Awareness- 12 p.m. at DuBois City Park Learn more
Sept. 17
Children’s Miracle Network Yard Sale- 8 a.m. at the Clearfield Co. Fairgrounds Learn more
Sept. 18
The Lumberjack Tasting Trail Festival- First session: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Second session: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. DuBois Country Club, DuBois Learn more
Children’s Miracle Network Yard Sale- 8 a.m. at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds Learn more
Sept. 22
Food Truck Festival- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Francis School, Clearfield Learn more
Sept. 25
Men Who Cook Charity Tasting Event- 5 p.m. at the Clearfield Co. Fairgrounds Expo 1 Learn more
American Legion Rider’s Benefit Ride- 10:30 a.m. at John Lewis Shade American Legion, Clearfield Learn more
Dueling DJ’s Benefit- 8 p.m. at The Afterdark, Clearfield Learn more