Summer is winding down, but there are plenty of events ahead throughout the month of September. Here is a list of what we found.

Sept. 3

Corner Concert Series with Scott McCracken at Lower Witmer Park, Clearfield More information

Sept. 5

Pre-Fireworks Bingo at Curwensville Lake to benefit Clearfield Co. Cancer Support Group- 5 p.m. at Curwensville Lake, Pavillion. 5 Learn more

Sept. 11

Snakefest Music Festival- Noon at the Morris Twp. Recreation Area, Morrisdale Learn more

Bilger’s Rocks Flea Market & Craft Show- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bilger’s Rocks, Grampian Learn more

NEVER FORGET 9/11 Ceremony- 2 p.m. at the Moshannon Valley Veterans Memorial Wall, Philipsburg Learn more

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony- 8:45 a.m. at Lower Witmer Park, Clearfield Learn more

9/11 Bike Auto & Jeep Ride in- – 8:30 a.m. at the Houtzdale Legion Learn more

Grapes & Hops Tour- 5 p.m. in downtown DuBois Learn more

Sept. 12

Clearfield Elks’ High Country Arts & Crafts Fair- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds Learn more

12th Annual Walk for Suicide Prevention & Awareness- 12 p.m. at DuBois City Park Learn more

Sept. 17

Children’s Miracle Network Yard Sale- 8 a.m. at the Clearfield Co. Fairgrounds Learn more

Sept. 18

The Lumberjack Tasting Trail Festival- First session: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Second session: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. DuBois Country Club, DuBois Learn more

Children’s Miracle Network Yard Sale- 8 a.m. at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds Learn more

Sept. 22

Food Truck Festival- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Francis School, Clearfield Learn more

Sept. 25

Men Who Cook Charity Tasting Event- 5 p.m. at the Clearfield Co. Fairgrounds Expo 1 Learn more

American Legion Rider’s Benefit Ride- 10:30 a.m. at John Lewis Shade American Legion, Clearfield Learn more

Dueling DJ’s Benefit- 8 p.m. at The Afterdark, Clearfield Learn more