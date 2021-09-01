ADVERTISEMENT

GRAMPIAN – Bilger’s Rocks Association, 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Rd., Grampian, will host its monthly flea market, craft show and yard sale event, Saturday, Sept. 11, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vendors will showcase their wares, and there will also be various flea market items to consider for purchase.

Some items will include woodwork products, farmhouse items, hand-made soaps, jewelry, county fair lemonade, hair products, wood carvings, hand-crocheted items, yard sale items and much more.

The Bilger’s Rocks Association will have on-hand in its Education and Visitors Center its famous Bilger’s Rocks coffee mugs, shirts and hats.

Conklin’s Concession will be open featuring a menu that will delight all. This event is held outdoors.

Vendors are welcome and can reserve their space by calling 814-236-3597.

Also, on Sept. 25, the association will host its Recovery Day Celebration at the rock park, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The day is an opportunity for residents to celebrate health and wellness. There will be vendors and activities throughout the afternoon.

As part of the day’s events, the Stomp Out Cancer jeep rally will be at the park, from 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.