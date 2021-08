ADVERTISEMENT

Victoria Ann Snyder, 72, passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Christ the King Manor on Saturday, August 28, 2021. She was born on September 7, 1948, in Punxsutawney, to the late Clayton C. Snyder, Sr. and Elizabeth (Pistorius) Snyder of Punxsutawney. Vickie was a lifetime member of SS Cosmas and Damian Roman Catholic Church. Over the years, she […]

