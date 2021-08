ADVERTISEMENT

Roxanne M. Culp, age 62, of Shippenville, passed away of natural causes on August 29, 2021 at Clarion Hospital. Roxanne was born in Brookville on October 12, 1958 to John Stahl and the late Roseanne (Lewis) Stahl. Roxanne was a graduate of Clarion High school and Clarion State College where she obtained her Bachelors degree in accounting. She was employed […]

