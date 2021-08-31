ADVERTISEMENT

PHILIPSBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday the postponement of a detour impacting a U.S. Route 322 project near Philipsburg.

PennDOT postponed implementation of the detour in response to inclement weather expected to impact the region due to Tropical Storm Ida.

PennDOT now anticipates implementing the detour Tuesday, Sept. 7. Decatur Hill Road (Township Road 678) will be closed for reconstruction, and motorists will follow Route 322, Route 2007 (Burly to West Decatur Road) and Route 2024 (Pleasant Hill Road). The detour will be in place through Friday, Sept. 10.

Overall, work on the project includes adding an approximately one-mile center turning lane between Decatur Hill/Graham Station Road and Route 53, associated widening, traffic signal upgrades, paving and drainage improvements.

It also includes replacing the bridge that spans Laurel Run and constructing a box culvert. The addition of the turning lane will enhance safety for motorists by reducing traffic congestion.

Construction on this project will continue through the 2021 construction season and will return in 2022. Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, Pa., is the contractor for this $8.1 million job.

