Pennsylvania gas prices have risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.28/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 2.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 74.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is priced at $2.99/gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.65/gallon, a difference of 66.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state Monday is $2.99/gallon while the highest is $3.65/gallon, a difference of 66.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12/gallon Monday.

The national average is down 2.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 90.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back 10 years:

Aug. 30, 2020: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

Aug. 30, 2019: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

Aug. 30, 2018: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

Aug. 30, 2017: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

Aug. 30, 2016: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

Aug. 30, 2015: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)

Aug. 30, 2014: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

Aug. 30, 2013: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

Aug. 30, 2012: $3.79/g (U.S. Average: $3.83/g)

Aug. 30, 2011: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg – $3.19/gallon, unchanged from last week’s $3.19/gallon.

Hagerstown – $2.94/gallon, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.96/gallon.

York – $3.30/gallon, unchanged from last week’s $3.30/gallon.

“While the national average price of gasoline declined yet again over the last week, Hurricane Ida has been causing countless disruptions to critical infrastructure, including oil production, refineries and pipelines. We’re likely to see a reversal this week, but motorists need not be too concerned at this point,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“I expect the national average to rise in the neighborhood of 5-15 cents per gallon in the next couple of weeks- far smaller than the impact from Hurricanes Katrina and Harvey, but with damage assessments still to come, it’s possible we see slight deviation from that.

“While Colonial Pipeline shut Lines 1 and 2 as a precaution, it’s highly unlikely that this will cause any long-term disruption to fuel supply like we saw months ago after the company was hacked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The biggest question for refineries will be the flooding- which could alter the rise in gas prices, but the odds of a massive surge in gas prices nationwide are extremely low.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades.

Unlike AAA’s once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.