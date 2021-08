ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Dallas Patrick, Sr., 86, of Punxsutawney, passed away at the Penn Highlands Hospital of Dubois on Sunday, August 29, 2021. Paul was born in Grampian, Clearfield County on June 20, 1935, the son of the late Paul Franklin Patrick and Linnie Patrick. Paul is survived by his children, Paul (Shelley) Patrick of Bellefonte, Mike (Laura) Patrick of Punxsutawney and […]

