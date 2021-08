ADVERTISEMENT

Kathleen M. Neville, Age 57 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, August 29, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Born on February 28, 1964 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late James R. & Nancy J. (Falvo) Swisher. On October 8, 1988, she married Jeffrey B. Neville. He survives. Kathy retired from Penn Highlands Health Care […]

