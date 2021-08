ADVERTISEMENT

Joann Manners, Age 80 of DuBois, PA died Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on January 12, 1941 in DuBois, PA she was the daughter of the late Harry and Annie (Puzeo) Anthony. In 1960, she married Jack L. Manners, he preceded her in death on August 16, 2020. Joann was a homemaker and loved spending […]

