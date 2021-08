ADVERTISEMENT

Jean M. Vollmer, 54, of St. Marys, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021 following a period of declining health at Snyder Memorial Home in Marienville. Born in St. Marys on May 15, 1967, she was the daughter of Edward and Mary Green Vollmer. Her father preceded her in death. Jean was a graduate of St. Marys High School, 2 years of […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jean-m-vollmer/