ADVERTISEMENT

by Jamie Martines of Spotlight PA

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf plans to announce that masks must be worn in Pennsylvania’s public and private K-12 schools, as well as child-care facilities, starting Sept. 7, several sources told the Associated Press and Philadelphia Inquirer.

The public health order, which will be issued by Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam, comes just days after students across the state returned to class, and as school boards and administrations grapple with how to manage local mask requirements in response to rising cases of COVID-19 fueled by the aggressive delta variant.

Several districts have already been to court over their policies, as some parents questioned districts’ authority to implement mask mandates at the local level while others have sued for stricter masking guidelines in school buildings.

Wolf plans to hold a press briefing at 2 p.m.

This story will be updated.