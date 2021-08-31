ADVERTISEMENT

Clarion Center for the Arts is looking for a friendly, organized, and self-motivated person to join their team as an in-person Office Administrator/Receptionist. Responsibilities include: Managing customer accounts Onboarding new students Preparing handouts and newsletters Helping parents with any in-person needs and questions Assisting with the plans and preparations for events Processing payments and deposits Helping the Director, remote Receptionist, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-office-administrator-receptionist/