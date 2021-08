ADVERTISEMENT

Dorothy Olive Elbell, 91, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville. She was born in Bell Township on November 22, 1929, a daughter of the late Joseph E. Elbell and Elsie (Brunner) Elbell. Dorothy was a member of the Cloe United Methodist Church. Ms. Elbell served in the United States Navy […]

