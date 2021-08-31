DUBOIS — The Clearfield junior varsity football team opened their season at EJ Mansell Stadium in DuBois on Monday night and saw a late DuBois touchdown break an 18-18 tie with a minute and 15 seconds remaining to send the Bison home 0-1 after the 24-18 defeat.

A monster game by freshman running back Brady Collins, 122 yards, three touchdowns and a fumble recovery, went for naught as the Bison fell behind 12-0, eventually taking an 18-12 lead, until losing at the end.

Carter Chamberlain had a big night on the defensive side for the Bison with a blocked punt, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

Nolyn Rockmore picked up a sack.

The Bison will host Bald Eagle Area on Saturday morning at 11:00 am at the Bison Sports Complex.

Scoring Summary:

1st Quarter

Dubois 11 yd TD run. Kick Failed C-0 D-6

Dubois 3 yd TD pass. 2 Pt conversion failed C-0 D-12

2nd Quarter

Brady Collins 11 yd TD run. 2 Pt conversion failed C-6 D-12

Brady Collins 1 yd TD run. 2 Pt conversion failed C-12 D-12



3rd Quarter



Brady Collins 26 yd TD run. 2 Pt conversion failed C-18 D-12



4th Quarter

Dubois 38 yd TD run. 2 Pt conversion failed C-18 D-18

1:15 left in the game.Dubois 25 yd TD pass. 2 Pt conversion failed C-18 D-24

Individual Stats:

Rushing Caden Bell- 4-27yds Carter Chamberlain- 9-33yds Karsen Lazauskus 3-22Brady Collins 14-122 3 TD

Receiving Joe Knee 1-26Caden Bell 1-18Carter Chamberlain 1-10

Passing Karsen Lazauskus 3-14 54yds