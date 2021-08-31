ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Governor Tom Wolf reportedly plans to announce a new mask mandate for all Pennsylvania K-12 schools on Tuesday afternoon. According to KDKA News, sources say Gov. Wolf plans to make the announcement during a press conference scheduled for 2 p.m. (available by livestream here). The new mandate will take effect Tuesday, September 7, and will require […]

