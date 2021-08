ADVERTISEMENT

Adam J. Garvin, 20, of Plum Borough was tragically killed by another driver on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Beloved Son of John Garvin and Renee Muto. Loving Grandson of Lorraine and Tom Garvin, Frank and Debra Muto, and Elaine Muto. Nephew of Marc Muto. For one so young, Adam lived fully and joyfully as a cherished son, beloved grandson, nephew, […]

