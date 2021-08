ADVERTISEMENT

L. Jean Griebel, 91, formerly of Miola, passed away earlier Saturday morning, August 28, 2021 at the McKinley Heath Center in Brookville after residing there for 13 years. She was born on January 15, 1930 in New Kensington; daughter of the late William Paul and Verna Marie Moore Reed. Jean was a 1947 graduate of Clarion Area High School. On […]

