State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of theft by deception/identity theft Aug. 23 on Nellies Road in Penn Township. During the incident, someone allegedly sent the victim a text message posing as her bank representative. As a result, she provided her personal and banking information. The investigation is ongoing.
- State police received a report of identity theft Aug. 19 that occurred on Post Office Road in Bradford Township. During the incident, someone allegedly opened a bank account in the victim’s name and the victim became aware when they received a book of checks in the mail. No losses were reported by the victim.
- State police received a report of an incident of public drunkenness that occurred Aug. 18 on Filbert Street in Curwensville Borough. According to state police, a call was received about a male who had locked himself in the bathroom and who was making unreasonable noise. Upon arrival, contact was made with the male who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He’ll be cited for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness through the district court.
- State police reported a DUI occurred Aug. 21 in the area of Sixth Street and Pardee Road in Morris Township. During the incident, a 30-year-old Morrisdale man was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges are currently pending.
- State police received a report of an assault Aug. 20 on Jerry Run Road in Goshen Township. During the incident, a 38-year-old Clearfield man allegedly assaulted the victim, then fled the scene prior to police arrival. The victim had multiple minor injuries and charges were filed against the man through the district court.
- State police reported a DUI occurred Aug. 21 in the area of Sanborn Street and Crooked Sewer Road in Decatur Township. During the incident, a 51-year-old Clearfield man was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges are currently pending.
- State police received a report of harassment that occurred Aug. 19 on Bald Hill Road in Girard Township. As a result of a neighbor dispute, charges of harassment and disorderly conduct were filed against all three individuals involved.
- State police reported a DUI occurred Aug. 25 in the area of Walton Street and New Liberty Road in Decatur Township. During a traffic stop, a 31-year-old Philipsburg man was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. Drug paraphernalia was also found.
- State police received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle that occurred sometime Aug. 21-22 on Walton Street in Decatur Township. According to state police, the victim had a firearm prior to leaving Jackson’s Bar, then went to the Lithuanian Club and Slovak Workingmen’s Club in Osceola Mills. Once they returned home, they realized their firearm wasn’t inside their vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.
- State police received a report of harassment on Deer Creek Road in Morris Township. During a domestic, two Morrisdale women engaged in a verbal argument that allegedly turned physical. Both were cited for harassment through the district court.
- State police received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle Aug. 23 in Morris Township. During the incident, someone allegedly removed a bag full of tools from the bed of the victim’s truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
- State police reported a drug violation occurred Aug. 18 in the area of Mease and Blackburn roads in Woodward Township. During the incident, a 32-year-old Sandy Ridge man was allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia.
- State police reported a DUI occurred Aug. 18 on the Woodland Bigler Highway in Bradford Township. During a traffic stop, a 21-year-old Curwensville woman was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. She was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI; charges are currently pending at this time.
State police at DuBois
- State police reported a drug violation occurred Aug. 27 in the 1200-block of East Main Street in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County. During a traffic stop, a 27-year-old DuBois man allegedly showed signs of impairment by a controlled substance, and was arrested for DUI. State police say suspected marijuana was also seized from his vehicle. Charges are currently pending.
- State police reported a DUI occurred Aug. 3 in the area of Kilmer and Timetobid roads in Sandy Township. During a traffic stop, a 50-year-old DuBois man was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol and taken to Penn Highlands DuBois for blood testing. Charges have been filed through the district court.
Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to a vehicle accident involving a light post being struck in the area of the hospital. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police responded to a vehicle accident in the area of E Market and South Fourth streets. No injuries were reported, but both vehicles were rendered inoperable.
- Police were dispatched to Lower Witmer Park for a disturbance involving two persons verbally arguing with each other. Police arrived and deescalated the incident.
- Police responded to a report of a male striking the exterior of a vehicle in the parking lot of a local business. Police arrived and discovered that the male owned the vehicle, and that he was frustrated with a personal problem.
- Police received a report of a retail theft from a local business. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police received a report of nails being placed near a vehicle in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue. The investigation is ongoing.
- Police responded to a vehicle accident in the area of East Fourth and Daisy streets. Police arrived and discovered that a vehicle had mechanically failed and coasted down the road where it had struck a tree.
- Police responded to a report of an unresponsive female in the parking lot of a local business. Police and EMS arrived and assisted the female to the hospital.
- Police received a report of a female who was observed by a bystander to be riding in the rear trunk of a passenger car. Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The female reported that the incident was a joke and that she was not in any harm.
- Police responded to a report of an elderly female lying on ground near her residence. Police arrived and assisted the female back inside her residence.
- Police conducted a welfare check on a female who had reportedly made a concerning statement. Police located the female and found her to be safe.
Lawrence Township
- Police reported a DUI occurred Aug. 27 along Washington Avenue in Hyde. During the incident, a 38-year-old DuBois man was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and arrested for DUI. Charges are currently pending.