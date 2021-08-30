ADVERTISEMENT

Cranberry Township is seeking a qualified Road Crew Worker for full-time employment. The ideal candidate will have experience in heavy-duty diesel truck and equipment operation, snow plowing, and general truck maintenance. Additional requirements include the possession of a current Class A, PA Driver’s License, have a clean driving record, and test free of drug use. A competitive salary plus benefits […]

