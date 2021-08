ADVERTISEMENT

Donald James Toy, 85, of New Bethlehem died on Sunday August 29, 2021 in Back To Basics Personal Care Home in Dayton, PA. He was born on November 3, 1935 in Mosgrove to the late Henry & Lucille (Lockhart) Toy Johns & his step father Vernon Ben Johns. He was a coal miner for Carpentertown Coal and Coke until his […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/donald-james-toy/