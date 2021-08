ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew T. Pruzinsky, Sr., Age 84 of DuBois, PA died Saturday, August 28, 2021 at his home. Born on June 2, 1937 in Detroit, MI, he was the son of the late Andrew G. & Winona (Jones) Pruzinsky. On January 24, 1959, he married his wife of 62 years, Joan Bogacki Pruzinsky. She survives. Andy was a veteran of the […]

