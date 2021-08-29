ADVERTISEMENT

Making an impact on a neighborhood isn’t always about how much money you donate. There are unique ways to give back to the community as well.

Donating and giving back to the community is always a great idea: it’s some of the most rewarding work you’ll ever experience. It provides you with a sense of meaning and purpose, all while helping someone in need. If you’re worried that you don’t have the money to affect your community, these are unique ways to give back to the community.

Organize a Food or Toy Drive

Instead of donating to one, why not try organizing one? This idea is excellent because Thanksgiving and Christmas are directly around the corner, and donating time is more valuable than donating money. There are a lot of great ways to get the word out about the drive. You can post it on social media, put up flyers around your neighborhood, and ask different businesses if they have a collection area for you. Then, after a specific date, gather all the collections and drop them off at the charity or donation center.

Thank You Notes to Community Members

Expressing gratitude to those who serve the community is a perfect way to give back. You can fill out thank you cards for local businesses or for people you see helping the neighborhood. These people include the barista at the local coffee shop, bank teller, or neighborhood delivery drivers. Show the people that usually go unnoticed that you appreciate them.

Homemade Goodies

Anytime is a great time to indulge in homemade treats. Spread smiles and yummies by handing out delicious goodies around the community. This could become a new tradition and result in a little sweet treat exchange. To avoid dealing with allergies or dietary restrictions, small potter plants make an excellent alternative.

Disaster Relief Packages

A fire, hurricane, tornado, or earthquake are examples of how mother nature can unpredictably strike. They are also examples of when a community will need neighbors to come together and help each other. Pack a few disaster relief packages to donate to a disaster relief charity or even your local fire department. A few items to include are:

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Deodorant

Feminine hygiene products

Granola bars

Baby diapers

Blankets

Battery packs to charge a phone

Gather the necessities for an individual or family who could have potentially lost everything.

Donating is such a wonderful thing, but donating effectively can make a more significant impact. Make it more than just writing a check: focus and be creative with the ways that you give back to the community.