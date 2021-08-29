ADVERTISEMENT

POTTERS MILLS –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display board recently on Route 2015 (Sand Mountain Road) in Potter Township, Centre County.

It will remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit and aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving behavior.

The board faces northbound traffic between the Route 322 off-ramp and Decker Valley Road. It utilizes radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic and posts them to the lighted section of the sign.

The speed limit on this segment of Route 2015 is 35 miles per hour. It will remain in this location for up to four weeks.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally and tailgating.

Aggressive driving behaviors were a contributing factor in 49 percent of Centre County crashes in 2020.

Learn more about aggressive driving at PennDOT’s highway safety Web site, www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.