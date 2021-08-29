CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of August 30 to Sept. 3, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Bridge Repair:

? State Route: 0036 (Westover)

? State Route: 3005 (Irvona)

Brushing

? Interstate 80: Mile Marker 97 West Exit

? State Route: 0053 (Kylertown to Centre County Line)

? State Route: 2002 (Utahville)

? State Route: 3010 (Gill Hollow Road)

ADVERTISEMENT

Ditching:

? State Route: 0970 (Woodland to Shawville)

? State Route: 3030 (Windy Hill Road)

Guiderail Repair:

? State Route: 0879 (Clearfield to Shawville)

? State Route: 1006 (Shawville to Clearfield)

Inlet Cleaning:

? State Route: 3030 (Windy Hill Road)

Mowing:

? Mowing I-80

Paint Crew

? Mowing islands throughout the county

Pipe Flushing:

? State Route: 3030 (Windy Hill Road)

? State Route: 0970 (Woodland to Shawville)

Tree Trimming:

? State Route: 0729 (Lumber City)

Seal Coat:

? State Route: 3001 (Sylvis)

? State Route: 3004 (Sylvis)

? State Route: 3014 (Waukesha to McPherron)

? State Route: 3016 (Newburg to Kerrmoor)

? State Route: 3022 (Ridge Road to Berwindale)

Side Dozing

? State Route: 0879 (Curwensville to Shawville)

? State Route: 1006 (Shawville to Clearfield)

Sign Crew

? Sign Repairs Throughout the County

PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before they go” and to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For more information, visit www.penndot.gov or call 814-765-0524.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com\511PAStateColl