PASSAGES Inc. staff will be contacting bars and other establishments that serve alcohol in Clarion County for the first Raise the Bar Project.

Representatives of PASSAGES Inc. will be educating bar staff on how they can help prevent Drug-Facilitated Sexual Assault (DFSA) and keep their patrons safer.

Staff will provide information including:

Myths and Facts about DFSA

Information about drugs that are commonly used

Tips on how to help prevent DFSA

Warning signs and how to identify if someone has been drugged

Bystander intervention tools

Tips to share with patrons on how to stay safe

According to information provided by PASSAGES Inc., the use of so-called “date rape drugs” continues to rise. These drugs are typically flavorless, odorless and are undetectable in the body within 36 hours of ingestion.

Alcohol is the most-commonly used substance in sexual assaults as the perpetrator usually does not have to convince the victim to “try it.”

Executive Director, Marlene Austin, encourages all alcohol-serving establishments to participate in this program.

She reminds everybody that “alcohol does not cause sexual assault, but we know it is one of the biggest risk factors. Having bar staff trained to recognize warning signs and to have bystander intervention skills will not only make each establishment a safer place, but also make our whole community safer.”

PASSAGES Inc. will also seek permission to hang fliers with information about its agency in all bathroom stalls. These fliers create awareness about DFSA and provide suggestions on how to keep the community safe and how to access help.

A bathroom stall can provide a safe and confidential location for individuals who may need help or be seeking information.

In addition to speaking with bar staff on location, PASSAGES Inc. encourages bar managers and or owners to contact PASSAGES Inc. for additional materials and to take part in the Bar Staff Training.

PASSAGES Inc. provides free and confidential services to people affected by sexual violence in Clarion, Jefferson and Clearfield counties.

For more information about the Raise the Bar Program, or to schedule a training for your establishment, call Joy Horner at 814-226-7273 or e-mail passages_educator2@verizon.net.

If you or somebody you know has been affected by sexual violence contact PASSAGES Inc. at 814-226-7273 or on the 24-hour hotline at 1-800-793-3620.