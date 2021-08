ADVERTISEMENT

James L. Hollis, 68, of Punxsutawney, died Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Penn Highlands DuBois. He was born January 25, 1953, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Helen O. (Yoder) and John L. Hollis. On September 8, 1984, he married Cheryl L. (Means) Hollis, who survives. James was a graduate of the Punxsutawney High School Class of 1970 and […]

