CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield woman has been accused of leaving home with her young baby underdressed for the cold weather while she was under the influence of drugs.

Elizabeth K. Eles, 29, was charged by Clearfield Borough police with felony endangering the welfare of children and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person.

She was also charged with misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and related offenses.

Eles waived her right to a preliminary hearing on all the charges, except for the two misdemeanor drug violations, which were withdrawn. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, at approximately 2:32 p.m. April 22, officers were dispatched to a reported disturbance at Subway, Clearfield.

A customer contacted police after a female, later identified as Eles, entered the restaurant screaming and saying she needed police. She also had a baby in her arms.

On-scene officers located Eles in the corner of the restaurant, and she appeared to be “very frantic” and “confused.”

She initially said her home was on fire, then later that her boyfriend was “out to get her.” She reportedly spoke fast with slurred speech and stood with a staggered gait.

Police found it difficult to follow Eles’ story. As she held her 10-month-old baby, she reportedly swayed back and forth and appeared jittery.

Else told the officers she ran to Subway with her baby who had on light clothing and no jacket. She was also missing a sock, and police said, it was around 35 degrees outside.

Eles had some personal belongings, namely her purse, baby bag, blanket and jacket, lying on a table inside the restaurant.

ADVERTISEMENT

As they spoke with her, an officer reportedly saw a loaded syringe in plain view in her purse. It was seized and contained a greenish-black liquid.

Eles said the syringe contained marijuana and that she was prescribed medical marijuana. She was unable to provide proof of her prescription, police said.

On the floor near Eles’ items, officers saw a small vape pen with a marijuana leaf emblem. The vape pen reportedly emitted the odor of marijuana.

Concerned about her safety and well-being, police took emergency custody of Eles’ baby. Children, Youth & Family Services was also contacted.

Eles was taken into custody by police and transported to Penn Highlands Hospital, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Following the incident, Assistant Police Chief Nathan Curry received a security video from a Clearfield Street resident regarding a suspicious person on April 22.

The video shows Eles holding her baby near the sidewalk. Then, she goes to her knees and puts the baby down on the sidewalk.

Eles looks around, picks the baby up and walks onto the lawn near the residence. She goes to her knees again and puts the baby in the grass.

On April 26, police obtained a search warrant for Eles’ hospital records from April 22. A drug screen indicated her urine was positive for amphetamine and cannabinoids.

On Feb. 11, Eles and her boyfriend completed a safety plan that was ordered by CYFS. Eles wasn’t permitted to be alone while supervising her baby.

The same day as the Subway incident, police had contact with Eles at 12:30 p.m. because she entered CVS Pharmacy and allegedly stole items totaling $246.97.

Her boyfriend arrived on-scene and tended to the baby while officers spoke with Eles. Eles was advised by police to stay at her residence.