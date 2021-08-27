ADVERTISEMENT
State police DuBois
- State police reported a DUI occurred Aug. 16 in the area of McCracken Run Road and East DuBois Avenue in DuBois City. During a traffic stop, a 21-year-old DuBois man allegedly displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. He was placed under arrest for DUI with charges pending blood test results.
State police at Punxsutawney
- State police reported a drug-related DUI occurred Aug. 7 in the area of Clearfield – Curwensville Highway and Carbon Mine Road in Lawrence Township. During a traffic stop, a 54-year-old Curwensville woman was allegedly found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges are currently pending.
- State police conducted a traffic stop Aug. 24 on East Bridge Street in Westover Borough due to a suspended registration. During the stop, the driver reportedly showed signs of impairment, and was taken into custody for suspicious of DUI and drug possession. The passenger was also taken into custody for false identification to law enforcement, drug possession and warrants.
Lawrence Township
- Police reported a firearm purchase denial occurred Aug. 25 at Rural King, Clearfield. During the incident, a 40-year-old Clearfield man allegedly attempted to purchase a firearm at the store but was denied because he was prohibited from doing so. Charges were filed through the district court.