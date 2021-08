ADVERTISEMENT

COOKSBURG, Pa. – Join the Friends of Cook Forest on Saturday, August 28, for a 2.8 mile loop within the ancient woods of the Seneca Forest Special Management Area. Participants will meet at the Park Office, located at 100 PA-36, Cooksburg, at 10:00 a.m. The hike starts with a 420-foot vertical climb out of the Clarion River Valley and past […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/friends-of-cook-forest-series-mohawk-loop-ramble-set-for-saturday/