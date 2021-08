ADVERTISEMENT

Lawrence Township firefighters responded to a pair of motor vehicle crashes with injuries Thursday evening.

The first reportedly occurred at 4:58 p.m. along Old Penfield Road, Pine Township, where a vehicle crashed into a tree.

Then, a two-vehicle crash occurred at 5:42 p.m. on Daisy Street Extension at the Clearfield Mall, in Lawrence Township.

No further information is available at this time. Photo is courtesy of Frank DeHaven.