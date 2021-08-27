ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG – Clearfield County has added 131 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Aug. 21, bringing the county-wide total to more than 9,100 cases.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health Dashboard, the county has had 9,162 total cases since March of 2020 and 164 deaths.

Of those cases, 6,757 were reportedly confirmed and 2,405 were probable. County-wide, 23,804 people have tested negative for the virus.

Pennsylvania has had 1,288,041 total cases since March of 2020 and 28,180 deaths, but 94 percent of patients have recovered from the virus.

The DOH also reported that there are 1,722 patients hospitalized state-wide with COVID-19. Of that number, 476 patients are in the intensive care unit.

The state-wide percent positivity for the week of Aug 13 – Aug. 19 is 6.9 percent. Both daily and archived data are available on the DOH Web site.

According to the CDC, as of Aug. 26, Pennsylvania ranks fifth nation-wide for total doses administered. Also, 65.3 percent of Pennsylvanians, age 18 years and older, are fully vaccinated.