CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The Central Clarion football team has a new opponent less than 12 hours before the season-opener. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) After Punxsutawney canceled early Friday morning “due to COVID concerns,” Central Clarion will now play at Slippery Rock at 7:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on www.exploreClarion.com and www.D9Sports.com. Slippery […]

