AAA East Central reminds motorists that hanging items from a rear-view mirror, including protective masks, is a safety hazard. Many motorists keep their masks in their cars to keep them handy, but unfortunately, many are hanging the masks from their rear-view mirrors. This has the potential to partially block their field of vision, putting them and others in harm’s way. […]

