BRADFORD TOWNSHIP – Two women are facing charges in connection with a fatal DUI crash that occurred last November in Bradford Township.

Stacey D. Peters, 45, of West Decatur, and Jenny S. Peters, 47, of Philipsburg, are charged with felony hindering apprehension and misdemeanor obstructing the administration of law.

The women allegedly helped Joel E. English, 24, of Woodland, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter, DUI and related offenses, flee the scene following the crash.

According to the affidavits of probable cause, state police responded to a reported fatal motor vehicle crash at approximately 12:13 a.m. Nov. 7 in the 700-block of McDowell Road.

One male, identified as Travis Straw, 24, of West Decatur, was found dead on-scene. Further investigation revealed a second occupant, English, had fled.

English was later located and transported to the Clearfield Penn Highlands Hospital for a legal blood draw. He was questioned about what happened afterwards.

English reportedly admitted to having been in the vehicle at the time of the crash but denied he was the operator. He said he and Straw had left the Clearfield Moose and traveled to McDowell Road.

Video surveillance was obtained from the establishment and showed English and Straw leaving together Nov. 6. Straw was the front-seat passenger, state police said.

Trooper Robert Manno, a collision analyst and reconstruction specialist, reconstructed the crash, concluding English was the operator.

On Nov. 23, state police received blood test results, which indicated that English had a blood-alcohol concentration of .217 percent.

According to the affidavits, state police learned Jenny and Stacey Peters were on-scene before medical personnel. Jenny Peters said she was traveling alone when she drove upon the crash.

She said she stopped and checked to make sure everyone was OK. She said she saw Straw lying on the ground and she began life-saving efforts.

Jenny Peters said no one else was on-scene until Stacey Peters and another woman (English’s girlfriend) got there. State police also interviewed a male witness and Stacey Peters.

During interviews Nov. 7 and Nov. 16, the witness said he saw English in the driver’s seat after the crash and Jenny Peters help him get out of the vehicle.

The witness said that later he met Stacey Peters at a location away from the crash scene, and that he drove English back to his residence.

On Nov. 20, Stacey Peters reportedly admitted English was there, as well. She said he was screaming and crying hysterically, trying to wake Straw so she drove him away from the scene.

Stacey and Jenny Peters are scheduled for preliminary hearings Oct. 6 during centralized court. Their bail is set at $50,000 unsecured.