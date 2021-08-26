CALABASAS, Calif. — Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Clearfield on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 8 a.m.

The Clearfield store, located at 1802 Daisy St., is the 48th Harbor Freight Tools store in Pennsylvania. The new store brings approximately 25-30 new jobs to the community.

The store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Clearfield and all of Clearfield County,” said Chris Barrett, store manager.

“At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.

“We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists—any tool user who cares about value.”

The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories, including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and much more.

Averaging 15,000-square-feet, the stores are much easier to shop than the huge home centers. Harbor Freight recognizes that its people are key to its success and is committed to being the best place to work in any industry.

In 2021, Forbes Magazine recognized Harbor Freight as the country’s number one employer for Veterans across all industries, one of the top employers in terms of diversity, one of the top employers for women and one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail.

Diversityjobs.com has also recognized the company as a top employer for its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

As a safety protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic, all Harbor Freight stores have implemented more frequent cleaning and are following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

Any individual who has any COVID-19 symptoms is asked to shop its Web site, www.harborfreight.com rather than in stores.

Company Background

Harbor Freight Tools was founded in Southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small sales business into a successful mail order company.

That first year, Eric cut out the middlemen and sourced tools directly from the factories, realizing that if he could buy tools directly for less, he could pass the savings on to the customer.

Harbor Freight has more than 1,200 stores across the country with over 24,000 employees. The company is still family owned and remains true to its humble beginnings while serving more than 40 million customers who depend on Harbor Freight’s quality and value to earn a living, repair their homes and cars, and pursue their hobbies.

With core values of excellence, continuous improvement and doing the right thing, Harbor Freight Tools is working to constantly improve the quality of its products and is introducing hundreds of new tools and accessories each year with the features, performance and durability of the best brands on the market—but at a fraction of the price.

In addition to providing customers everyday value, Harbor Freight Tools frequently offers special deals and promotions that offer even more savings.

To receive the latest exclusive deals, and be the first to learn about new tool releases, visit HarborFreight.com/e-mail or text ‘TOOLS’ to 34648.

Giving Back

Another of the company’s core values is giving back to the communities it serves. Harbor Freight Tools is a major supporter of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, an initiative of The Smidt Foundation, established by Harbor Freight’s founder Eric Smidt, to advance excellent skilled trades education in public high schools across America.

The program’s flagship program is the annual Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence, which honors 18 outstanding public high school skilled trades teachers and their programs with $1 million in cash awards.

This year’s winners will be announced in October 2021. For more information, visit harborfreighttoolsforschools.org. Harbor Freight Tools also supports non-profit organizations that serve K-12 public education, first responders and veterans.

To learn more about the company’s charitable giving, visit harborfreightgivingback.org.

For more information about Harbor Freight Tools, visit harborfreight.com. Follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.