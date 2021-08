ADVERTISEMENT

Eleanor C. Yount, age 94 of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the home of her daughter. Born on March 25, 1927 in Scranton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Pard and Mary (Maxim) Gustinbell. She married Emerson Yount, Jr. He preceded her in death on December 30, 1990. Eleanor was a homemaker and she was […]

