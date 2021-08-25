BRADFORD TOWNSHIP – A Woodland man was arraigned Tuesday on charges related to a fatal DUI crash that occurred in November of last year in Bradford Township.

Joel E. English, 24, was charged by Clearfield state police with felony accidents involving death or personal injury, misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter and DUI and several summaries.

He also waived his right to a preliminary hearing, sending his case to county court for further disposition. His bail is currently set at $100,000 unsecured.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, state police responded to a reported fatal motor vehicle crash at approximately 12:13 a.m. Nov. 7 in the 700-block of McDowell Road.

One male, identified as Travis Straw, 24, of West Decatur, was found dead on-scene. Further investigation revealed a second occupant, English, had fled prior to arrival of medical personnel.

State police said English was later located and transported to the Clearfield Penn Highlands Hospital for a legal blood draw. He was questioned about what happened afterwards.

English reportedly admitted to having been in the vehicle at the time of the crash but denied he was the operator. He said he and Straw had left the Clearfield Moose and traveled to McDowell Road.

Video surveillance was obtained from the establishment and showed English and Straw leaving together Nov. 6. Straw was the front-seat passenger, state police said.

During separate interviews Nov. 7 and Nov. 16, a witness said he observed English in the driver’s seat after the crash. He also said he drove English back to his residence.

Trooper Robert Manno, a collision analyst and reconstruction specialist, reconstructed the crash, concluding English was the operator.

On Nov. 23, state police received blood test results, which indicated that English had a blood-alcohol concentration of .217 percent, according to the affidavit.