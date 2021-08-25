ADVERTISEMENT

BIGLER – More details have been released concerning a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Bradford Township, Clearfield County.

The incident occurred around 12 p.m. on the Allport Cutoff in Bigler, according to a news release issued by Clearfield-based state police.

State police say a known male victim who is around 62 years of age was shot in the leg. Upon arrival on-scene, he was located in a chair applying pressure to the wound with towels.

He said that he was confronted inside his residence by two unknown male suspects who brandished a firearm and demanded his drugs.

After taking his drugs, he said one suspect fired a single round, striking him in his left leg. The victim was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

State police were provided a physical description of the suspects. One male was approximately 6 feet tall with a skinny build; he was Caucasian with a slightly darker complexion.

The male was wearing khaki shorts and a black ball cap. The second male was approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a skinny build; he was wearing jean shorts, sneakers and a black ball cap.

Anyone with information is urged to contact state police at Clearfield at 814-857-3800.