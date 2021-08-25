Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson announced a $1,000,000 grant from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to Penn Highlands Dubois Hospital for the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP)-Implementation grant.

Over the next three years, this funding will aim to strengthen and expand substance use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery services through evidence-based interventions and practices.

The Implementation grant is one of five grant programs offered through the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 5,200 Pennsylvanians died from drug overdoses in the past year. This is highly alarming,” said Thompson.

“We must continue to provide our communities with the tools needed to help individuals with substance use disorder.”

“No one can tackle addiction on their own, and the Rural Communities Opioid Response Grant supports those on the front line of this crisis with the necessary resources and training to combat the opioid epidemic,” Thompson added.

“Penn Highlands Healthcare is grateful for Congressman Thompson’s support,” said Steve Fontaine, chief executive officer, Penn Highlands Healthcare.

“Caring for the people in the communities we serve continues to be a top priority. We recognize the importance of strengthening resources for individuals dealing with substance use disorders.

“These funds will assist us and our partners to help those who are struggling with the opioid addiction.”

About the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program

RCORP is a multi-year initiative that addresses barriers to treatment for substance use disorder (SUD), including opioid use disorder (OUD).

ADVERTISEMENT

It works toward the HHS goal of ending the opioid epidemic. RCORP is supported through HRSA’s Federal Office of Rural Health Policy.

For more information, please visit https://www.hrsa.gov/rural-health/rcorp.