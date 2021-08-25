DUBOIS – DuBois native Ken Hunter, an outdoor communicator, will be the guest speaker at the DuBois Area Historical Society’s 38th dinner.

The dinner is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Sunflower Drive, DuBois.

The society’s dinner is resuming after a one-year layoff due to the COVID pandemic. The menu for the evening is stuffed chicken breast, roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, cabbage and noodles, glazed carrots, salad and dessert.

The cost for the evening is $23 and is due by Sept. 2. Checks should be made out to the DuBois Area Historical Society and mailed to P.O. Box 401, DuBois, PA 15801. A printable reservation form is available from the society’s Web site at www.duboishs.com.

Hunter was born in 1947 in DuBois and graduated from Clarion University of Pennsylvania in 1970 with a Bachelor’s degree in comprehensive social studies. He now resides in a rural setting near Muncy, Pa.

After teaching school for 10 years, he left the teaching field in 1981 to dedicate himself to a full-time career in the field of outdoor communications. His wife, Sheila, shares in running their diversified business. They have two grown children, Kristin and Brian.

While most of Hunter’s work centers around wildlife art, bronze sculptures, carvings and illustrations, he is also a writer, photographer and lecturer.

His artwork and photos have appeared in many state, national and foreign publications including books and magazines.

His art has graced the covers of magazines, such as Pennsylvania Game News, Fly Fishing Guide, West Virginia Outdoor Times, New England Outdoor Times, Tackle Box (the “Field and Stream” of Japan) and the prestigious Sporting Classics magazine.

His art has adorned the covers of a number of outdoor catalogs including Penns Woods Calls, MPI Outdoors and four covers for Woolrich Inc.

His photos have appeared in the aforementioned publications as well as Keystone Conservations, Virginia Wildlife, Pennsylvania Angler, Petersen’s Pennsylvania Sportsman and many more.

Hunter’s has illustrated several books, including one for a Time/Life Book series. In 1990, he was selected to paint a piece of art that commemorated the 75th anniversary of the National Parks. He was invited to the White House to present the original to the then First Lady, Barbara Bush.

In addition to painting, Hunter has written regular feature stories for several magazines and newspapers, and he provides 20-30 lectures and seminars a year. He is a regular seminar speaker for the National Wildlife Federation Summits throughout the country doing seminars on wildlife art, drawing, carving, fly-fishing and general fishing skills.

Hunter is past president of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association and is currently serving on the Board of Directors for the national Outdoor Writers Association of America.

He enjoys hunting, fishing, shooting, camping, hiking, canoeing and SCUBA diving, and is not quite sure yet what he is going to do when he grows up.

Coming up on Oct. 9 is the DuBois Area Historical Society’s 13th Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk. The walk will feature what students would have experienced at back-to-school time and will feature some interesting downtown business information and personalities. Further information will be announced later.