ADVERTISEMENT
State police at Punxsutawney
- State police received a report of theft by deception/identity theft Aug. 2 on Horseshoe Road in Chest Township. During the incident, someone allegedly used the victim’s information to open an unemployment claim that was fraudulent. The investigation is ongoing.
Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to a report of multiple individuals playing loud music in the area of East Pine Street. Police arrived and located a group of individuals who were warned of their actions.
- Police responded to an East Walnut Street residence to assist mental health workers. Police and an EMS crew assisted the male involved with obtaining help.
- Police and an EMS crew responded to a Clearfield Street residence to assist a male who was experiencing breathing problems.
Curwensville Borough
- Police responded to a report of an overdose at a Walnut Street residence. Upon arrival, the individual was transported to the hospital by EMS.
- Police responded to a Trails End Road residence for an altercation, involving a juvenile and adult. Upon arrival, police located and directed them to desist.
- Police received a report of a suspicious person at a State Street business. Upon arrival, police searched the area and determined they’d left.