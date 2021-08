ADVERTISEMENT

Darryl E. McCracken, age 58, of Troutville, PA died Thursday, August 19, 2021 at his home. Born on March 18, 1963 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Eugene and Helen Mae (Kramer) McCracken. On March 15, 2001 he married Christina L. (Cain) McCracken. She survives. He had worked for the Treasure Lake Property Association and United […]

