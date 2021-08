ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – A reported shooting is under investigation in Bradford Township, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers confirmed for GANT News.

Sayers said that details are limited at this time, but the incident occurred Wednesday along the Allport Cutoff in Bigler and two male suspects remain at-large.

State police at Clearfield are handling the investigation. This is a developing story and additional information will be released as details become available.