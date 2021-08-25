ADVERTISEMENT

BELLEFONTE – To honor the 2,977 innocent lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks nearly 20 years ago, Senator Jake Corman (R-Bellefonte) is hosting a special “Run to Remember” community event at Bellefonte Middle School on Sept. 11, 2021 beginning at 8 a.m.

The event is open to all members of the community and will include an opening ceremony, followed by an untimed 9.11k run through the area. On-site registration is available for runners beginning at 7 a.m., and the first 150 runners to register will receive a free t-shirt.

Seating is expected to be limited for the opening ceremony, so attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs if they anticipate having difficulty standing for the entire ceremony.

Prior to the run, each participant will be given a remembrance card with information about one of the individuals who was lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks so they can run in their honor.

Community members who do not wish to run in the race are still welcome to attend the opening ceremony or volunteer at the event. Volunteers are asked to RSVP by Sept. 3.

The RSVP page for the event is available at www.senatorcorman.com/R2R.